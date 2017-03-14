Jessie Reyez Will Break Your Heart With Her Bittersweet Ballad "Cotton Candy"

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Earlier this week, Jessie Reyez made her TRL debut with a phenomenal live performance of her hit single "Gatekeeper". Today, the Toronto-based artist has released a new track called "Cotton Candy", and the soulful tune was reportedly conceived while Jessie was at home in her living room one night "crying over someone who didn't deserve it." She further elaborated on the backstory in a tweet:

With every guitar strum, you can feel the weight of Jessie's anxiety sink beneath the surface as a newfound sense of hope rises with her powerful voice. Stream the acoustic ballad in full, below.