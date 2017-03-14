Morning Bop: Jacques Greene Is A Movement Machine

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "You Can't Deny" by Jacques Greene because your body doesn't have a choice to not dance when this producer's beats starts dropping.
While you crank that up, here are 11 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Miya Folick shares a fruity video for "Woodstock"
I need this jumpsuit in my life ASAP.
Asahd Khaled makes his big magazine debut on the cover of PAPER
The newly appointed "Fresh Prince of Hip-Hop" is representing the Winter 2017 issue. Read the entire profile here.
Yoke Lore’s “Beige” video is a tutorial for selling out
Adrian Galvin depicts the struggle of maintaining artistic integrity in his latest visual.
Zoë Kravitz channels Audrey Hepburn on the cover of Elle's January 2018 issues
My edges are snatched!!! Get all the details here.
Solange and Kelela's duet for the #MYCALVINS campaign will make you cry
Can they please do a joint album?
The Neighbourhood is dropping a new full-length album next month
Imagine will be out on January 12 via Columbia Records. For now, listen to the band's new single "Scary Love."
Solange is selling a limited run of "Orion's Rise" and "Cosmic Journey" merch
Don't be lame, invest in the black arts.
OPAL's "Coco Miyaki" is an anthem for all the girl bosses
As she told Pigeons & Planes, "Us women aren’t here to play games. We mean business."
Knox Fortune releases a video for “No Dancing”
Good luck sitting still.
A$AP Mob stars in the new Calvin Klein campaign
Suddenly my bank account is empty.
Sad13's video for “Fixina” and “The Sting" is something else
Seeing is believing.