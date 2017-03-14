Let’s Talk About How Ariana Grande’s Christmas & Chill EP Is A New Holiday Classic

Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Two years ago, Ariana Grande blessed our ears with the holiday spirit in the form of Christmas & Chill. The 2015 project followed her previous effort Christmas Kisses, but Ariana really cranked up the heat in terms of expressing her deepest desires. The six tracks within this EP would go on to serve as a catalyst of original Christmas carols for the so-called doomed millennial generation. Instead of sticking to the safety net of remixes and covers of Christmas tunes, Ariana whipped up a whole batch of her own holly jolly love songs. (Besides, who else has been ready to move on from controversial classics like "Baby, It's Cold Outside"?)

At this point in time, we are MORE than ready for a full-length Christmas album from the 24-year-old, but we're never shy about re-visiting Christmas & Chill. Here, a breakdown of each track in order and the significance of the message behind them.