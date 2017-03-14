Life Is A Beach In Niia's "Day & Night" Video

Photo courtesy of Sasha Samsonova

Three years ago, I randomly came across the song "Seeing Red" by Niia on SoundCloud. It instantly struck me and I felt deeply moved by her raw and powerful vocals, and waited patiently to fall deep into her debut studio album I, just released this May.

Today, Niia has shared a new music video for "Day & Night." In the grainy visual, Niia and director Sasha Samsonova are enjoying a day in Miami decked out in vintage Chanel swimsuits. When the New Yorker isn't caught up taking long walks on the beach, she spends her free time overlooking the city from a fancy bath tub. A few weeks ago, Niia released a video for her sultry single "Nobody," also directed by Samsonova.

Watch all the fun in the sun go down in the video, below.