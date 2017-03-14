Nicki Minaj Seals Lil Uzi Vert's Fate In "The Way Life Goes" Remix Video

Last month, Nicki Minaj released her official remix of Lil Uzi Vert's hit single "The Way Life Goes". The track is featured on his Luv Is Rage 2 album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. In the DAPS-directed music video, Nicki is preoccupied sharpening a huge knife while cooped up in a cabin in the woods. Obviously, she looks super fly in an army green romper, thigh high boots, and a chunky Chanel chain. However, Lil Uzi Vert is stuck tied up on a tree and things don't seem to get better when another woman enters the scene.

A few days ago, Nicki posted a photo with Lil Uzi Vert behind-the-scenes on Instagram to promote the accompanying visual. Watch all the drama unfold, below.