Kehlani Shares A Sweet, Romantic Visual For "Honey"

Photo courtesy of @kehlani/Instagram

Kehlani's freshly dropped music video for "Honey" gives us another taste of the R&B singer's SweetSexySavage persona. The David Camarena-directed visual takes place in Guinda, California and portrays Kehlani and her lover in pure romantic bliss. Is there anything more wonderful than running freely through a field and then watching the sun set with your beau? I think not.

Apparently, Kehlani specifically cast Aariana Johnson to play the role of her girlfriend in the video and further elaborated on the decision in a post on Instagram:

"There were particular reasons why I chose AJ for this video... this song was inspired by an androgynous woman, and I wanted to find someone who fell in line with that, who was 'hard' yet so so soft," she wrote. "I was asked 'why not use a feminine girl?', but I knew I wanted to honor the inspiration, and paint the picture of the sweet tender aspect that shines through every woman, no matter what."

Kehlani's debut album SweetSexySavage is out now, and the Oakland artist recently was honored with the Rule Breaker award at Billboard's Women in Music 2017. Watch the entire video below.