Photo by Frank Lebon

Morning Bop: Mount Kimbie Will Get You Revved All The Way Up

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Blue Train Lines" by Mount Kimbie featuring King Krule because it's a true fight or flight anthem.

While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Blush drops a dreamy new single

    Good luck trying not to blush while listening to “Baby Don’t Blush.” The track is featured on the band's self-titled album which comes out on December 8 via Arrowhawk.

  2. Camila Cabello finally unveils her album artwork

    The singer's debut solo album officially drops on January 12.

  3. There's a Drake-inspired video game with a mission to defeat his enemies

    Please refer to me as a gamer from now on! Download "The Legend Of Drake: Rise of the 6 God" for free here. Bless up, Ya Boy Sprightly. For more info, read his interview with Pigeons & Planes.

  4. Jorja Smith is going on tour in 2018

    Can we wrap up 2017 right now or...? Tickets are available for the public to purchase on December 8 at 10:00am ET, but fans can access the pre-sale today starting at 10:00am ET by signing up for the online mailing list.

  5. Kanye West has dropped season 6 of Yeezy

    It's officially Yeezy season! Pretend you can afford to shop the collection here.

  6. Eminem reveals the tracklist for Revival

    Kehlani, Alicia Keys, Pink, and Ed Sheeran will be joining Beyoncé on the full-length project. December 15 can't come soon enough!

  7. Lionlimb shares a gloomy visual for "Maria"

    The single is featured on the duo's forthcoming album Tape Recorder due out on February 23 via Bayonet.

  8. Big Sean and Metro Boomin' announce the release date for their joint album

    Double or Nothing drops on December 7!

  9. A$AP Rocky is selling ginger bread cookie kits for charity

    The rapper has teamed up with It’Sugar to raise money for the ASAP Foundation. Established in 2015 following the death of A$AP Yams, the organization raises awareness for drug abuse with the hopes of preventing addiction. The “Ginger Bread Mob Cookie Kit” is on sale now for $10.99 here.

  10. La Louma shares her "Tin Roof Now" video

    The Diane Russo-directed visual will make you want to escape to the wilderness.