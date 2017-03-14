Morning Bop: Mount Kimbie Will Get You Revved All The Way Up

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Blue Train Lines" by Mount Kimbie featuring King Krule because it's a true fight or flight anthem.
While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Blush drops a dreamy new single
Good luck trying not to blush while listening to “Baby Don’t Blush.” The track is featured on the band's self-titled album which comes out on December 8 via Arrowhawk.
-
Camila Cabello finally unveils her album artwork
The singer's debut solo album officially drops on January 12.
-
There's a Drake-inspired video game with a mission to defeat his enemies
Please refer to me as a gamer from now on! Download "The Legend Of Drake: Rise of the 6 God" for free here. Bless up, Ya Boy Sprightly. For more info, read his interview with Pigeons & Planes.
-
Jorja Smith is going on tour in 2018
Can we wrap up 2017 right now or...? Tickets are available for the public to purchase on December 8 at 10:00am ET, but fans can access the pre-sale today starting at 10:00am ET by signing up for the online mailing list.
-
Kanye West has dropped season 6 of Yeezy
It's officially Yeezy season! Pretend you can afford to shop the collection here.
-
Eminem reveals the tracklist for Revival
Kehlani, Alicia Keys, Pink, and Ed Sheeran will be joining Beyoncé on the full-length project. December 15 can't come soon enough!
-
Lionlimb shares a gloomy visual for "Maria"
The single is featured on the duo's forthcoming album Tape Recorder due out on February 23 via Bayonet.
-
Big Sean and Metro Boomin' announce the release date for their joint album
Double or Nothing drops on December 7!
-
A$AP Rocky is selling ginger bread cookie kits for charity
The rapper has teamed up with It’Sugar to raise money for the ASAP Foundation. Established in 2015 following the death of A$AP Yams, the organization raises awareness for drug abuse with the hopes of preventing addiction. The “Ginger Bread Mob Cookie Kit” is on sale now for $10.99 here.
-
La Louma shares her "Tin Roof Now" video
The Diane Russo-directed visual will make you want to escape to the wilderness.