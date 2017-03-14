18 Celebs You Definitely Didn't Know Were In Bands

Celebrities, they're just like us—they don't want to be confined to one box! Labels stifle their creativity and make them feel like their options are limited. Besides, who ever said that you can only do one thing in this lifetime? One of my favorite discoveries is finding out which figures in Hollywood have secret side projects. There's nothing more exciting than realizing that your favorite actor or actress is a musical genius and going to see them perform live before the rest of the world finds out and blows their cover. Here are 18 celebrities turned rock stars.
-
Finn Wolfhard
Your favorite teen is the frontman of Calpurnia—which just got signed to Royal Mountain Records by the way, NBD.
-
Gaten Matarazzo
Right now, Work In Progress mostly does covers of other bands, but they're probably going to blow up once they start making their own material.
-
Charlie Heaton
At this point, which Stranger Things star HASN'T been in a band? Your boy Jonathan was the drummer in a noise rock band called Comanechi. Sounds very British, no?
-
Ezra Miller
Sons of an Illustrious Father has been kickin' it since 2009 with all the folk rock tunes you could ever need. Obviously, Ezra is busy starring in big movies like Justice League right now, but I'd like to think that his music career is far from over.
-
Michael Cera
REAL MC fans know that he puts out solo stuff on Bandcamp every once in a while, but the 29-year-old also briefly toured with Mister Heavenly.
-
Christopher Mintz-Plasse
OK, but why didn't I know about The Young Rapscallions? Garage rock at its finest!
-
Taylor Momsen
The Pretty Reckless broke out after Jenny Humphrey woke up on the wrong side of the Upper East Side. I don't even think The Grinch is hardcore enough for this band.
-
Scarlett Johansson
Apparently, ScarJo was having a moment back in 2008 and wanted to make an album of Tom Waits covers so she recruited TV on the Radio, Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and DAVID BOWIE.
-
Ryan Gosling
Whatever I was doing in 2009 does not excuse the fact that I didn't know that Dead Man's Bones existed until it was too late. The duo's self-titled album is wonderfully weird, the perfect outlet for a soon-to-be pop culture heart throb. RIP.
-
Adam Brody
Big Japan came and went far before my time, but they are still relevant in my heart. Grounded for Life star Bret Harrison was also a member of the indie rock band. Adam played the drums, which is pretty sexy. While they only released one project, I like to think that their legacy still lives on! A few years after that, Adam joined another band called The Shortcoats.
-
Keanu Reeves
Long live Dogstar, I want the '90s back!!!
-
Ed Westwick
I can't find any trace of The Filthy Youth on music streaming services, but maybe it was a short-lived phase? Either way, I had no idea!
-
Jason Schwartzman
No, I'm not talking about Phantom Planet. I'd like to take you on a walk down memory lane to discuss Coconut Records, an indie band that solidified my love for the west coast more than "California" ever could. (No disrespect to The O.C whatsoever!)
-
Jena Malone
The Shoe dropped their debut album I'm Okay back in 2014.
-
Zoë Kravitz
OK, this isn't really a secret. You should already be familiar with LOLAWOLF, but in case you forgot now you know!
-
Zooey Deschanel
This shouldn't surprise you at all, but it might have slipped your mind. She & Him was a pretty big deal in the late 2000s. Their Christmas albums are also delightful.
-
Adrien Grenier
I'm still waiting for The Honey Brothers to get back together, but Adrien has been busy managing other artists so I GUESS that's alright.
-
Macaulay Culkin
The band is called The Pizza Underground and they do covers of Velvet Underground... Pretty self-explanatory.