Barbie Ferreira Is The Perfect Dance Partner In Gus Dapperton's "Prune, You Talk Funny" Video

New York-based artist Gus Dapperton immediately piqued my interest after he released his brilliant, self-produced Yellow and Such EP back in August. Today, the 20-year-old indie darling dropped a new single called "Prune, You Talk Funny" and it'll having you uncontrollably tapping your toes to the beat (to learn all the words, please proceed to this tweet).

The accompanying music video for the tasty track is directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen and was filmed in Gus' hometown of Warwick, New York. The singer-songwriter's BFF Barbie Ferreira also makes a cute cameo in the short film.

Gus is currently gearing up to hit the road for his 2018 headlining tour in North America. Cop tickets while you can here. Let the dance party commence in the video, below.