Pale Waves Perfectly Captures My New Year's Eve Anxieties In Their New Video

Photo by Dany North

Despite what the internet wants to tell you, New Year's Eve is basically the worst holiday ever. Yes, it's worth celebrating the closing of another year, but why is there so much pressure to go out with a bang and broadcast it everywhere on social media? Pale Waves really hits the nail on the head with their song "New Year's Eve" and the newly released music video depicts everyone's worst fear: having no one special to smooch at the stroke of midnight.

Frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie previously told PopCrush that the pop-rock tune was inspired by her share of epic NYE fails and how the evening often falls short of meeting all expectations. For the visual, the four-piece band shows us what happens when that nightmare comes to life and you're left awkwardly wandering alone in the darkness. Watch all the horror unfold below.