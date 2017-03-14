St. Beauty Is The Center Of Attention In Their "Caught" Video

Photo by Lacey Duke

Janelle Monáe-approved duo St. Beauty has been shaking up Atlanta's music scene with their bouncy R&B tunes. Today, the pair shows off their crafty side in a Lacey Duke-directed visual for their latest single "Caught." The breezy track calls out a two-timing partner comes fresh off St. Beauty's forthcoming Running To The Sun EP. The project is due out in January 2018 via Wondaland Records. Oh, and if you're wondering why it sounds so familiar it's probably because you heard it during the second season of Insecure on HBO. Check it out in the video, below.