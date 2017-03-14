Morning Bop: Brighten Your Day With Some BTS

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is Steve Aoki's remix of "Mic Drop" by BTS because it is a certified BANGER.
While you crank that up, here are 12 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Groundislava releases "Never Told You" and "Wait Forever"
Is it just me or do you feel like we've traveled back in time to 2011 and are in the movie Drive? Both tracks are featured on the producer's forthcoming GROUNDISLAVA II project due out in January 2018.
N.E.R.D. and Future share the video for "10000"
It's very political to say the least.
Charli XCX confirms new mixtape
Pop 2 drops on December 15!
Blondie recruits Joan Jett for "Doom or Destiny"
Very casual.
Lil Wayne announces the official release date for Dedication 6
Christmas is officially lit.
King Krule's Tiny Desk Concert for NPR is the greatest thing you'll ever see
Can I be excused for the rest of my life?
BROCKHAMPTON shares the album artwork for SATURATION III
My body is ready for December 15.
Twin Peaks releases the last track from the Sweet ’17 Singles series
It's a masterpiece! All of the singles from the project will be included on a limited-edition 12″ due out in 2018.
Spend the day with Buddy in his "That Much" video
The Compton rapper shows us his version of Los Angeles.
Sango scored a short film called South End
The music is fresh off the producer's long-awaited album In the Comfort Of.
joji drops an artsy video for "demons"
Don't be fooled by the fuzz, this track has a deeper meaning if you can figure out the metaphor.
Tune-Yards go back to basics in "ABC 123"
The track is featured on the duo's forthcoming album I can feel you creep into my private life which is slated to drop on January 19 via 4AD.