"Bom Bom" Is The Banger You Didn't Know You Needed In Your Life

Photo courtesy of Tkay Maizada

For some reason, I was completely unaware that Danny L Harle (one of my favorite producers) recently dropped a collaboration with Tkay Maidza until last night, but ten seconds into "Bom Bom" and I felt tears begin to form in the corners of my eyes. I've been following this Australian rapper since she dropped her debut album last year, but on this track in particular her flow instantly reminded me of Azealia Banks during the 1991 era.

Back in 2011, the world was a better place. Barack Obama was completing his first term as President of the United States, Beyoncé revealed her first pregnancy on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs, and Kate Middleton got married to Prince William. Tkay's banger is currently filling a void in my heart that has been there since 2016 when Skai Jackson got turned into a meme and Azealia sunk deeper into controversy.

The bouncy beats have me dancing on top of my bed in pure elation feeling like an emotional 18-year-old on the brink of adulthood all over again. Get nostalgic with me and groove to the bop, below.