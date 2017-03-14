BTS Channel Winter Vibes On Their New Single "Crystal Snow"

Photo by Big Hit Entertainment

K-pop boy band (and global obsession) BTS is ending 2017 with a bang. After making their big U.S. television debut last month at the American Music Awards, the group has gone on to break into the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to releasing Japanese versions of "DNA" and "Mic Drop," BTS just dropped a brand-new single called "Crystal Snow" that is your new cuffing season anthem. Thank you and you're welcome!

Even though the forecast has been on the warmer side lately, I suddenly have a strong urge to throw on my bulkiest coat, bundle up, and frolick around in a winter wonderland. I may not be fluent in Japanese, but the universal language of love has no barriers! Between the harmonies, the trickling chimes, and the rap verse, I can't sit still at my desk.

Can you feel the layers of ice melting around your heart as it beats for BTS? Deck the halls and stream the song, below.