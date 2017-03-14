MORNING BOP: Lorde Is Giving You The "Green Light"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday’s #MorningBop is "Green Light" by Lorde because you made it through another week and that's worth celebrating!
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Liv Dawson sings sweetnothings on "Hush"
Her latest single is another yummy R&B jam. The British singer told Complex UK that the track is about "a moment between two people, when you come together but want to keep it on the down low, and that feeling of having a secret together."
Eminem is on the cover of Interview
Elton John conducted the interview for the cover story, no big deal or anything... Read it here! He also released a new single called "Untouchable."
Migos and Marshmello have a wild night out in "Danger"
Who knew the club could be a hub for so much insanity?
Tinashe lands the cover of Wonderland's Winter 2017/2018 issue
Stay cozy, queen.
Coma Cinema's Loss Memory will emotionally wreck you
Nope, I'm not OK!!!
London On Da Track shares a music video for “Whatever You On”
The track features Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih so you already know it's fire.