Camila Cabello Releases "Real Friends" & "Never Be The Same"

Photo courtesy of Camila Cabello/Epic Records

The wait for Camila Cabello's debut solo album Camila is nearly over. To get ready for Camila season on January 12, a pre-order will get you two brand new songs: "Never Be The Same" and "Real Friends" are now available as instant downloads for fans who purchase the record in advance. The cover art for both singles was created by Camila's younger sister, Sofia.

Camila previously performed "Never Be The Same" while she was on tour with Bruno Mars this past summer. While she was on stage at a show in Portland, OR, she told the crowd that the Frank Dukes-produced track is about "finding someone you really love and being forever changed by that person." She also strongly encouraged them to makeout during it, which has me thinking that I should be prepared to play it if I find myself under a mistletoe with someone cute over the holidays.

Camila isn't out until January 12, 2018 via Epic Records, but Camila might as well take all of my coins now! Stream both of the new songs in full, below.