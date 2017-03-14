SOPHIE’s “Ponyboy” Video Will Make You Feel Extra In The Best Way

Photo courtesy of SOPHIE

Whenever SOPHIE decides to drop something new into the world, it's important to take a step back: it always KNOCKS HARD. The British artist's latest single "Ponyboy" is an absolute riot. The beats and bass drops alone will shake you to the core, but the lyrics will very much stir up any SEXUAL TENSION you may have anywhere in your body.

SOPHIE stars in the accompanying music video alongside performance art duo FlucT and the three of them completely tear it up on a neon-lit stage. The self-directed visual was filmed during Red Bull Music Academy’s LA Festival Open Beta Series. Watching this whole production, it's a shame more people don't come to the club prepared to break out into a routine of synchronized choreography with their friends. Bring back the dance epic battles that always went down in the '00s rom-coms!

This single follows the previously released "It's Okay To Cry". Both tracks will most likely be included on the follow-up to 2015's Product. Expect to hear more of SOPHIE's work on Charli XCX's forthcoming Pop 2 mixtape as well! (Fingers crossed that they have even more fire collabs on the way!) Enter SOPHIE's world if you dare through the video below.