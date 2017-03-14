Meredith Truax

"Kept my heart a virgin for you"

If You Love Banks & FKA Twigs, You Need To Hear Kailee Morgue's "Discovery"

Kailee Morgue searches for a cure to remedy her loneliness on "Discovery," a powerful percussion-imbued new single that lands somewhere on the darker side of the pop spectrum alongside Banks, FKA Twigs and MØ.

The 19-year-old Phoenix native, who started learning guitar nine years ago, now lives in Los Angeles where she's preparing to release an EP that will include her previous 2017 single, "Medusa."

"Discovery" features one particularly gripping lyric: "kept my heart a virgin for you," is a line Morgue particularly loves. "bitch this line in discovery is so damn good idc," she proclaimed on Twitter.

Kailee — whose sound was influenced growing up listening to Stevie Knicks, Pink Floyd, Gwen Stefani and Led Zeppelin — also recently put her twist on fellow Republic Records artist Post Malone's No. 1 hit "rockstar."