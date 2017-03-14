The Drop, Week 10: Big Sean, Metro Boomin, Pell & More

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: Before the weekend hits, there's always an outpouring of album releases on Friday. So, if you're like us, then you're staying up tonight to get that first glorious listen when your new faves drop right at midnight. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with both of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.
-
Big Sean & Metro Boomin- Double Or Nothing
Get ready to hear this joint album for the rest of the season at all your social functions. Metro Boomin is the king of collabs and his latest project with Big Sean is another slam dunk.
-
Pell- girasoul EP
This southern MC is in full bloom on his latest project that is rich with soul, experimental instrumentation and metaphors galore.
-
Blush- Blush
The Maura Lynch-fronted indie pop band offers eight tracks that will make you want to stay in your bedroom and lock out the rest of the world. There's also a Mariah Carey cover included if that tickles your fancy.
-
Vera- Good Job No Conversation EP
The Danish producer has worked with the likes of MØ and Liss. His debut solo project transports listeners to the streets of Copenhagen with seven dreamy tunes that offer a brief escape.
-
G Perico- 2 Tha Left
The Los Angeles rapper holds it down as one of the most influential artists in the west coast hip-hop community with another G-funktastic album. TeeCee4800, AD, Polyester, Nef The Pharaoh, Mozzy and Curren$y are also featured on the project.