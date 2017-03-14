The Drop, Week 11: Charli XCX, BROCKHAMPTON, N.E.R.D.

Here's why Thursday is low-key the best day of the week: Before the weekend hits, there's always an outpouring of album releases on Friday. So, if you're like us, then you're staying up tonight to get that first glorious listen when your new faves drop right at midnight. If you're also hunting for fresh new sounds, scroll down and get familiar with both of the artists on our list in the roundup, below.
-
Charli XCX- Pop 2 mixtape
Your favorite British pop star is back to take over the world with another project bursting with bangers. Once again, she's teamed up with frequent collaborators A.G. Cook, SOPHIE and CupcakKe as well as new pals like Tove Lo, Brooke Candy, ALMA and Jay Park. It's a global smash.
-
Brockhampton- Saturation III
The Los Angeles-based art collective continues to redefine what it means to be a boy band in the new millennium. This project officially completes the Saturation trilogy and solidifies them as a DIY success story. With a sold-out 2018 headlining tour already in the books, Brockhampton season is far from over.
-
N.E.R.D.- No_One Ever Really Dies
This politically-charged project is 15 years in the making and couldn't have dropped at a better time to address the latest concerns surrounding the social injustices that plague America.
-
Eminem- Revival
Guess who's back (back, back)? The legendary Detroit rapper has made his highly anticipated return with a little help from his friends Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Kehlani, P!nk and more. It's the comeback nobody knew they needed.
-
G-Eazy- The Beautiful & Damned
If you weren't already aware, being a Gemini is really, really hard—it's literally a blessing and a curse on the astrology chart. This inner turmoil is very apparent within all 20 tracks on Gerald Earl Gillum's latest record. Luckily, the Bay rapper doesn't have to confront his demons alone with Halsey, Kehlani, Anna of the North, Zoe Nash, Charlie Puth, and E-40 in his corner with fire collaborations.