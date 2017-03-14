Morning Bop: SZA Season Will Wake You From Your Slumber

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Go Gina" by SZA because ISSA VIBE.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Qrion re-connects to her roots on her Trip EP
The Japanese producer will have you time-traveling on the dance floor with these deep house cuts.
Charli XCX dropped a mini video for "Out Of My Head"
OUT OF MY HEAD MINI VIDEO FT @TOVELO @ALMACYBER AND SOME OF MY FAVOURITE CRAZY GIRLS 💕💗 https://t.co/2t9JyTlHRg pic.twitter.com/msCyV8MeK2— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) December 10, 2017
I'm going to need more, but at least Pop 2 is out on December 15!
Unreleased Vince Staples music is featured in the new Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse trailer
You're my hero, Vince Staples.
Atlanta will return to FX in January 2019
The next season for Donald Glover's hit television series is almost a year away and my heart is BURSTING with joy!
Björk unveils a magical visual for "Utopia"
Brb taking a quick trip to a fairytale.
Rhye keeps it casual with "Count to Five"
The track is featured on the band's forthcoming sophomore album Blood due out on February 2, 2018 via Loma Vista Recordings.