Morning Bop: SZA Season Will Wake You From Your Slumber

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Go Gina" by SZA because ISSA VIBE.

While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Qrion re-connects to her roots on her Trip EP

    The Japanese producer will have you time-traveling on the dance floor with these deep house cuts.

  2. Charli XCX dropped a mini video for "Out Of My Head"

    I'm going to need more, but at least Pop 2 is out on December 15!

  3. Unreleased Vince Staples music is featured in the new Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse trailer

    You're my hero, Vince Staples.

  4. Atlanta will return to FX in January 2019

    Don’t call I️t Season 2. Tis ‘Robbin Season’ ❄️ 🍴 December 2018 😱

    A post shared by 🐒 (@lakeithstanfield3) on

    The next season for Donald Glover's hit television series is almost a year away and my heart is BURSTING with joy!

  5. Björk unveils a magical visual for "Utopia"

    Brb taking a quick trip to a fairytale.

  6. Rhye keeps it casual with "Count to Five"

    The track is featured on the band's forthcoming sophomore album Blood due out on February 2, 2018 via Loma Vista Recordings.