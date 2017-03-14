Photoby Theo Warf/Getty Images

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: SZA Season Will Wake You From Your Slumber

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Go Gina" by SZA because ISSA VIBE.

While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today: