Ravyn Lenae Casts A Love Spell On Her "Sticky" New Single

R&B breakout star Ravyn Lenae has dropped a dazzling new single produced by Steve Lacy. "Sticky" oozes with all those red hot flavors that make the Chicago artist stand out amongst the rest of her peers. This time, the 18-year-old is bent out of shape like a fool over a lover that she chooses to "stick around when things are falling down." Steve's touch on this wavy, feel-good track shows Ravyn dipping into funk territory, but it's still deeply rooted in an R&B foundation as she hums, harmonizes and hits all of the high notes.

Last year, Ravyn released her debut EP Moon Shoes. Over the past few months, she's been busy opening for SZA on the CTRL Tour. (No biggie!) It's also worth pointing out that Ravyn is really channeling the late Aaliyah on the cover of her iconic 2001 self-titled album with the artwork for this single. Eat up the bittersweet tune, below.