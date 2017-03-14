15 Dark Christmas Songs About Broken Hearts, Tears & Real Feelings You Shouldn’t Ignore

"Yule Shoot Your Eye Out"- Fall Out Boy

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a holiday song as savage this Fall Out Boy missive. Frontman Patrick Stump goes all in to let an ex know how much he hates her. Standout lyrics: “The gifts you're receiving from me will be one awkward silence and two hopes you cry yourself to sleep staying up waiting by the phone. And all I want this year is for you to dedicate your last breath to me before you bury yourself alive.”