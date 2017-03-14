Morning Bop: PRETTYMUCH Would Want You To Go Into Your Day With "Open Arms"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Open Arms" by PRETTYMUCH because it's important to be open minded about the day from the jump.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Fieh will have you hooked with "Glu"
The Norwegian band's single is an impressive debut. Lead singer Sofie Tollefsbøl told The FADER that the song is about "liberating yourself from what other people think," specifically when a bunch of old men attempt to boss you around.
-
Lily Allen bounces back with "Trigger Bang"
The British pop star tapped Giggs and Fryars for what might be the coolest collaboration she's done yet.
-
Angel Olsen has her own special wrapping paper
Because nothing gets holiday cheer across like "Unfucktheworld"!
-
Skepta taps A$AP Rocky and A$AP Nast for his "Ghost Ride" video
BBK and the cozy boys in one place? Too good!
-
Roy Woods drops a video for "Monday To Monday"
The OVO signee pays a visit to the church in his latest visual.
-
Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst televise destructive relationships in "Would You Rather"
Don't worry, the music video is actually quite lovely!