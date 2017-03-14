Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: PRETTYMUCH Would Want You To Go Into Your Day With "Open Arms"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Open Arms" by PRETTYMUCH because it's important to be open minded about the day from the jump.

While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today: