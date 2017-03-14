Charli XCX's "Unlock It" Is A Future Pop Love Game

Photo courtesy of Charli XCX

This week, Charli XCX will reclaim her throne as the queen of pop when she unleashes her Pop 2 to the world. Following the release of "Out Of My Head," Charli has dropped another single called "Unlock It" and it sounds so pretty that it might make you tear up a little bit. It's fine, crying on the dance floor is totally cool!

This bop is bursting with international flavors with Korean singer-songwriter and "Boys" alum Jay Park hopping on the bridge along with German singer Kim Petras sprinkling her sweet, bubblegum pop dust all over the second verse. Obviously, PC Music founder A.G. Cook's finger prints are all over the production in collaboration with Life Sim, who were both previously involved with the Number 1 Angel mixtape.

Charli XCX is bringing future pop to the forefront and I feel truly blessed to be on the ride for this epic adventure. Pop 2 is out on December 15. What are you waiting for? Pop, lock and drop it to the track, below.