7 Inspiring Quotes That Got Us Through 2017

Real talk: 2017 was a never-ending year of stress and conflict. The political landscape and possible legislation that could adversely affect millions of Americans could not be ignored, while we as a nation were forced to confront social inequalities often swept under the rug. As a result, so many celebrities felt empowered to speak up about the disturbing increase of injustice transpiring within America. Music has always provided a great escape from all the madness, but the acts we love most realize that their platforms can be a place to start change. Here are seven quotes from some of TRL's favorite activists in the industry.
-
Rihanna
"All you need to do is help one person, expecting nothing in return. People make it seem way too hard, man. The truth is — and what the little girl watching those commercials didn’t know — is that you don’t have to be rich to be a humanitarian, to help somebody. You don’t have to be famous. You don’t have to be college-educated."
-
Lauren Jauregui
“I will NEVER be silenced by fear or hatred or bigotry or any other infringement on our rights as human beings because we have one sole purpose in this world and that is to LOVE one another and LOVE ourselves and realize humanity's potential.”
-
Amandla Stenberg
“Our generation is more than just a hashtag. We are the next generation of hunger leaders and advocates, taking a stand and not allowing our peers and families to go hungry. We are no different from any committed movement of passionate people who see a brighter future for generations to come. We just happen to talk about it in 140 characters or less.”
-
Demi Lovato
“Violence and hate is overwhelming our country today and it's time that this generation changes that. Black, Muslim, gay, bisexual, trans, etc. you are perfect the way you are and you ARE LOVED. Do not listen to evil no matter how loud it gets. I am with you during this time and things will change."
-
Alessia Cara
"I wanted to speak out against the noise being thrown at us on a daily basis. It’s about time the world changed its perspective rather than us having to change ourselves."
-
Zoë Kravitz
“What does this country STAND FOR ? Ask yourself. And if it's not for love, equality, honesty, and respect... you don't have to stand at all. #takeaknee”
-
JAY-Z
"When we are able to identify that we are all not perfect and have compassion for someone else, we can move forward as a society."
-
Pharrell Williams
“If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention.”