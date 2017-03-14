The Weather Is Cloudy With A "Red Bottom Sky" In Yung Lean's New Video

Photo courtesy of Yung Lean

Last month, Swedish rapper and sadboy Yung Lean made his mark on 2017 with the release of his third album Stranger. Today, the 21-year-old has shared a music video for his Yung Gud-produced track "Red Bottom Sky." The Marcus Söderlund-directed visual follows a tracksuit-sported Yung Lean as he hangs out at an abandoned mansion in the middle of the woods with some strangely fun surprises.

I'm not entirely sure if "red bottom" is supposed to be a reference to the designer Christian Louboutin, but it wouldn't surprise me considering how Cardi B put the heels back on the map with "Bodak Yellow" this year. Yung Lean dropped an intense short film to accompany the album as well. Watch his latest masterpiece unfold below.