Morning Bop: Justin Bieber Can Have My "Company" Literally Any Time

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wedneday's #MorningBop is "Company" by Justin Bieber because it's his best song of all time, don't @ me.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Rihanna is dropping 14 new Fenty Beauty lipsticks
Just when I thought I was done spending money in 2017... The new colors are out at Sephora on December 26!
You can now view sculptures of SZA, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin at the Brooklyn Museum
Of course they were commissioned by Spotify.
Frank Ocean now has a radio station in Grand Theft AutoPhoto courtesy of Frank Ocean/Tumblr
Los Santos 97.8 FM has added blonded to the video game.
MGMT shares new single "When You Die"
The band that originally brought you feel-good jams like "Kids" and "Electric Feel" wants everyone to know that they are NOT nice guys anymore! They will "eat your heart out" among other terrible things. Little Dark Age is expected for release sometime in 2018.
Kacey Musgraves announces new album Golden Hour
According to Entertainment Weekly, the record will be released in early 2018.