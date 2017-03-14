PRETTYMUCH Throw It Back To The '90s In Their "No More" Video

Photo via @PRETTYMUCH/Instagram

'90s babies, rejoice! Your new favorite boy band PRETTYMUCH is bringing back everything millennials fantasized for their teenage years in the music video for "No More." In the smoky visual, the boys throw a wild house party that has all the girls coming 'round the block. Interpret as you wish, but I'm assuming that this video is not far off from what actually goes down with the boys IRL.

At some point, Austin finds some downtime at the rager to draw in his lava lamp lit room—as one does in that kind of atmosphere. Edwin, on the other hand, is busy pulling clothes from his closet and I swear that he's hanging out with Tinashe (or a very good doppelgänger) at the 1:30 mark... but need someone else to confirm this. The possibility of her making a cameo would make sense since the boys name-dropped her in their song "Teacher."

Toward the end, French Montana pulls up and a dance battle ensues outside in the driveway. I'm not sure how often PRETTYMUCH hosts parties, but apparently my invitation keeps getting lost in the mail! Experience all the second-hand FOMO and watch the video below.