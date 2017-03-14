Brockhampton's "Boogie" Completely Redefines What It Means To Be Blue

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

American boy band Brockhampton is close to completing the SATURATION trilogy, so you'd better believe that they're going out with a bang. Three days ahead of the release of their third studio album, the group has shared a brand spankin' new single called "Boogie" and it slaps HARD. In the accompanying visual for the banger, the boys go blue to raid a convenience store and a pizza shop.

Brockhampton also released a trailer for a short film titled Billy Star. The Kevin Abstract-directed video runs about 22 minutes long and includes new music that's likely featured on the album. Saturation III officially arrives on December 15.