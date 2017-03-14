Morning Bop: Get Up & Get Into A "Pink" State Of Mind

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Pink" by Julia Michaels because you simple can't get enough of this bop.
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Vagabon shares an animated visual for "Cold Apartment"
Without a doubt, Infinite Worlds is one of the most underrated albums of the year.
-
Charli XCX is all the rage on "I Got It"
The tasty track features Brooke Candy, CupcakKe and Pabllo Vittar!
-
Hannah Diamond dropped a mixtape
Soon I won't see you at all is available to download for free here.
-
SZA is featured in the new Fenty Beauty campaign
My tears are frozen.
-
HAIM should definitely make a Hanukkah album
first night of haimukkah ✡️ sandler we’re coming for you pic.twitter.com/E58paQp0mu— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 12, 2017
I am so here for Haimukkah!
-
Lauren Auder releases his debut single "The Baptist"
The True Panther signee will blow you away with this gorgeous tune.
-
N.E.R.D. and Kendrick Lamar team up on "Don't Don't Do It!"
Frank Ocean wrote the intro for the track, NO BIG DEAL OR ANYTHING.
-
A posthumous Lil Peep album is in the works
The late rapper's go-to producer Smokeasac confirmed that Come Over When You’re Sober Pt. 2 is on the way in a tweet.