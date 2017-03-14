Vic Mensa Puts Oppression On Blast In His "We Could Be Free" Video

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

By no means is Vic Mensa shy when it comes to talking about politics. Prior to the release of his debut album The Autobiography, the Chicago rapper has been spreading the gospel of his protest anthem "We Could Be Free." Today, Vic released a powerful lyric video for the socially conscious track. Warning: The visual contains real footage of ongoing conflicts within America and Palestine and gets graphic at some parts.

“I wanted to make a video to show solidarity with people struggling against oppression all over the world,” he said in a press release. “I took scenes from the military occupation of a village I visited in Palestine and juxtaposed them with racial violence in America to show how similar our struggles are and imagine a world without division.”

Vic is currently opening for JAY-Z on the 4:44 Tour. Watch all the chaotic events unfold in the video, below.