AUX CORD: 20 Songs For Cozy Girls Who Cry In The Club

"Vegas"- ABRA

This song takes me back to when I was a teenager longing to do bad things like sneaking out of the house and throwing ragers while my parents were out of town. I'm way past that point of rebellion now, but it doesn't mean I can't tap into that mindset on the weekends. ABRA is one of Atlanta's most promising artists and I have been patiently waiting for her to drop a full-length album. Here's to hoping that 2018 will be her year.