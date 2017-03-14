Lion Babe's Video For "Rockets" Is Out Of This World

Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images

Neo-soul duo Lion Babe has been on my radar since they put out their fiery self-titled EP back in 2014. Last year, the pair sealed the deal for me when they dropped their debut album Begin. Since then, Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman have trickled out a few singles but no major announcements regarding their next project have been revealed at this time. Today, the pair has shared a visual for their latest single "Rockets" featuring Moe Moks and it's quite literally out of this world.

The Chalalai Fischbach and Jett Cain-directed video is a vibrant celebration of ballroom culture. At first, it seems like an ordinary night out as Jillian, Lucas and Moe make their way into some sort of funky warehouse, but then the mood completely shifts when the trio appears in a crowded room surrounded by people in costumes. I've definitely never had that much fun in a social setting so I really need Lion Babe to hit me up with an invite to the next function. Get into the groove, below.