Morning Bop: Kick Back, Relax & Enjoy Some "Poetic Justice"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. TK’s #MorningBop is "Poetic Juice" by Kendrick Lamar featuring Drake because it's been a long week and we all need to wind down.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Fall Out Boy teamed up with BTS's RM for a remix of "Champion"

    Was that an earthquake or am I the only one shaking uncontrollably?

  2. The poster for Ocean's 8 has finally been unveiled

    Who run the world?! Summer 2018, get at me.

  3. Charli XCX recruits up an all-girl hit squad in David Guetta & Afrojack's "Dirty Sexy Money"

    French Montana never stood a chance!

  4. Brockhampton is working on a fourth studio album

    It's called Team Effort!

  5. Calvin Harris remixed SZA's "The Weekend"

    I am honestly speechless, I didn't think this song could get any better?!?!?!