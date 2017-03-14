Morning Bop: Kick Back, Relax & Enjoy Some "Poetic Justice"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. TK’s #MorningBop is "Poetic Juice" by Kendrick Lamar featuring Drake because it's been a long week and we all need to wind down.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Fall Out Boy teamed up with BTS's RM for a remix of "Champion"
Was that an earthquake or am I the only one shaking uncontrollably?
The poster for Ocean's 8 has finally been unveiled
Who run the world?! Summer 2018, get at me.
Charli XCX recruits up an all-girl hit squad in David Guetta & Afrojack's "Dirty Sexy Money"
French Montana never stood a chance!
Brockhampton is working on a fourth studio album
It's called Team Effort!
Calvin Harris remixed SZA's "The Weekend"
I am honestly speechless, I didn't think this song could get any better?!?!?!