Zendaya's "Rewrite The Stars" Video Shows The Cozy Side Of Show Biz

Photo courtesy of Fox Entertainment Group

Zendaya has been working the press circuit in the name of her latest film The Greatest Showman where she stars alongside Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams. Today, TRL is exclusively premiering the video for "Rewrite The Stars," a dreamy duet between Zendaya and Zac.

The visual gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the recording process of the track with a super stylish Zendaya getting cozy in the studio. "Rewrite The Stars" is featured on the original motion picture soundtrack for the Michael Gracey-directed musical. The Greatest Showman is officially out in theaters on December 20. Watch the whole session go down in the video, below.