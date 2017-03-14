Duckie Thot Sends Khalid Straight To Voicemail In His "Saved" Video

2017 was a big year for Khalid with the release of his debut album American Teen. The record was a MAJOR success, earning the 19-year-old the coveted Best New Artist trophy at this year's VMAs, and he's currently in the running for FIVE Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Song for his breakout single "Location." Today, the singer dropped a music video for "Saved" and it beautifully captures the turmoil of having your ex purposely ignore all of your phone calls.

Instead of taking in the tropical scenery around him, Khalid roams the streets in distress while having flashbacks of all the good times from his relationship. It's almost a little too relatable if you've ever been in a situation where you're still not completely over your ex. Model on the rise Duckie Thot plays the role of the heartbreaker; the matchup might seem random at first glance, but they're actually friends IRL (aka, the friendship we didn't know we needed until they started talking on Twitter).

Watch it go down in the video below.