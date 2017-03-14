Brockhampton Embrace All The "Stains" In Their Lives

Photo by Ashlan Grey

We're just moments away from Brockhampton dropping their long-awaited Saturation III, but that's not stopping the boys releasing more music. Leading up to the big drop, the group premiered a new single live on Zane Lowe’s World Record. "Stains" is a smooth track where Ameer Vann, Matt Champion and Dom McLennon take their turn leading the narrative as they reflect on the road to self-driven success while Joba holds it down on the bouncy chorus. The group also recently announced that their fourth studio album is titled Team Effort on Twitter. Don't just sit there, crank this song all the way up right now.