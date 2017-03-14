Billie Eilish Recruits Vince Staples On " &Burn" And It Is Absolute Fire

Like most people that are blessed with good taste, Billie Eilish is a BIG fan of Vince Staples. The 15-year-old L.A. native convinced the rising rapper to collaborate with her on a new single called "&burn," which I'm sure wasn't that hard because they are both talented AF. At first listen, you'll notice that it sounds very similar to "Watch" from Billie's debut EP Don’t Smile At Me, but this is a completely different version of the original song.

"Vince Staples was my NUMBER 1 choice, so when we got him to hear it and he agreed to do, it was incredible and the verse he did is so mf good," she told The FADER. "He is a god and I’m excited for it to finally come out!"

Why yes, that IS smoke coming out of your speakers! This moody song is making my heart burn, but in the best way if that's even possible. Bump the hot track in full, below.