Morning Bop: Monday Mornings Are Better With MØ

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "9" by Cashmere Cat featuring MØ and SOPHIE because this track is what all alarm clocks should sound like when they disrupt your sweet dreams.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Kim Petras & lil aaron collab on "Faded"
Seasons are a state of mind and this song channels my hot summer attitude.
BROCKHAMPTON share a visual for "Rental"
Kevin Abstract and the boys are back at it again! What's your fave track off Saturation III?
Matty Healy teases the next The 1975 album
Ready to go into the new year as an even bigger emotional wreck! Music For Cars, my body is ready for you.
Flume teamed up with Greenpeace Australia Pacific for an advert
Warms my heart to know that he cares about life under the sea.
Grimes hints at the release of new music
just played label new music they rly dig it so hopefully smthn soon 😛— Grimes (@Grimezsz) December 16, 2017
It's been two years since the Canadian artist blessed our ears with an album and I could really use some new tunes.