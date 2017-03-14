Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Imagses

Morning Bop: Be The First Lady Of Your Own Team Like Kodie Shane

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Drip On My Walk" by Kodie Shane because it'll put some pep in your step.

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Listen to River Tiber's new single "Patience"

    The Canadian artist will sweep you off your feet with this moody R&B tune.

  2. Björk unveils a visual for “Arisen My Senses” featuring Arca

    Watch it now on WeTransfer.

  3. Tyler, The Creator dropped a holiday collection for Golf Wang

    Cop it while you can right here!

  4. Joey Bada$ is PONY's new creative director

    His first endeavor for the brand will be debuting a four-piece capsule collection.

  5. Lady Bird is getting the vinyl treatment

    The soundtrack for the Greta Gerwig-directed film will be available on February 23, 2018 via Lakeshore Records/Fire Soundtracks.

  6. Blood Orange teases new music

    4(?)🤪🤔🤫

    A post shared by Devonté Hynes / Blood Orange (@devhynes) on

    2018 seems like it is going to be a very good year...

  7. Lil Skies skips class with Landon Cube in his "Nowadays" video

    School's out, boys.