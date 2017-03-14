Morning Bop: Be The First Lady Of Your Own Team Like Kodie Shane

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Drip On My Walk" by Kodie Shane because it'll put some pep in your step.
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Listen to River Tiber's new single "Patience"
The Canadian artist will sweep you off your feet with this moody R&B tune.
-
Björk unveils a visual for “Arisen My Senses” featuring Arca
i am so incredibly honoured to have gone on this spectacular trip with @truekanda , @arca1000000 and @james.t.merry , to get together to express from our mutual melting pot the music and the visuals to this ! overwhelming gratitudes to jesse for his miraculous slug sculpture and for his blinding devotion ! warmth , björk
Watch it now on WeTransfer.
-
Tyler, The Creator dropped a holiday collection for Golf Wang
Cop it while you can right here!
-
Joey Bada$ is PONY's new creative director
His first endeavor for the brand will be debuting a four-piece capsule collection.
-
Lady Bird is getting the vinyl treatment
The soundtrack for the Greta Gerwig-directed film will be available on February 23, 2018 via Lakeshore Records/Fire Soundtracks.
-
Blood Orange teases new music
2018 seems like it is going to be a very good year...
-
Lil Skies skips class with Landon Cube in his "Nowadays" video
School's out, boys.