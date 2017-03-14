Morning Bop: Ring In The "Nuclear Seasons" With Charli XCX

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Nuclear Seasons" by Charli XCX because 'tis the season for synths, ragers and bangers!
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Mark Johns and Blaise team up on "Joy"
It's the Christmas carol you didn't know you needed until now!
-
Migos tap Pharrell for their new single "Stir Fry"
Nothing but pure FUEGO.
-
Lady Gaga is doing a Las Vegas residency
Looks like I'll be packing my bags (and wigs) for Nevada!
-
Watch Lil Peep's posthumous video for "Save That Shit"
RIP.
-
Rich Chigga has announced his debut album
Amen officially drops on February 2, 2018.