Photo courtesy of Charli XCX

Morning Bop: Ring In The "Nuclear Seasons" With Charli XCX

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Nuclear Seasons" by Charli XCX because 'tis the season for synths, ragers and bangers!

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: