Morning Bop: Don't Be Afraid To Get Wet This Weekend

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "All The Ways" by Wet because the end is inevitable so you might as well dance!
While you crank that up, here are nine trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Maxwell Young and Clario connect on "Midnight"
I didn't realize grown folks need more lullabies in their lives until this moment. This tender tune marks the first single off Maxwell Young's debut album Daydreamer. "'Midnight' was directly inspired by the house party scene of '10 Things I Hate About You,'" he told Pigeons & Planes. "The tone, colours, characters all felt really special to me and prompted me to write about the experience of being with your crush at a house party and the ebb and flow of that game until it's around midnight when you leave and that moment has past."
-
Kendrick Lamar shares a visual for "LOVE."
Be still my heart.
-
Cardi B is back with "Bartier Bardi"
The brand spankin' new single features 21 Savage.
-
Travis Scott and Quavo dropped a mixtape
Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho is out now!
-
The trailer for Mamma Mia 2 is fresh out the oven
Mamma Mia, here we go again! Watch the first trailer for #MammaMia2, coming to theaters summer 2018. pic.twitter.com/lQNYzFqIhT— Mamma Mia (@mammamiamovie) December 21, 2017
It's not raining, that's just my tear drops falling everywhere!
-
Bladee unveils a stormy visual for "Dumpster Baby"
The Stockholm-based artist taps Daniel Swan to direct the video for his Whitearmor-produced love song.
-
Eminem is teasing his "Walk On Water" video
But will Beyoncé make a cameo or nah?
-
Frances Bean Cobain has launched a food account
It's called "Witchin’ in the Kitchen: Cooking with Franks N Beans" and now I might actually learn how to cook.
-
Twin Peaks is coming to the MoMA
New York’s Museum of Modern Art will host a FREE marathon of Twin Peaks: The Return in January 2018.