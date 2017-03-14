27 Songs To Celebrate The Holidaze

At last, the holiday season is upon us, which means you can no longer avoid all of the classic carols, jingles and anthems that come with the joyful territory. However, that doesn't mean you should have to suffer through the season in silence. TRL's gift to you is a playlist stuffed with 27 of our favorite songs to soundtrack this special time of year. Take control of your family functions, deck the halls and put all of these tracks on blast!
"That Was the Worst Christmas Ever!"- Sufjan Stevens
Hands down, this is my favorite track off Songs For Christmas. Eleven years later and this album stills stands the test of time.
"The Lights And Buzz"- Jack's Mannequin
It's a song about how it can be hard to get in the Christmas spirit when you live in Los Angeles because it's always sunny.
"True Love"- Ariana Grande
'Tis the best song on the entire EP, don't @ me.
"Mistletoe"- Justin Bieber
This never ever ever gets old, shawty.
"Christmas Tree"- Lady Gaga
I dedicate this song to Cardi B.
"Horchata"- Vampire Weekend
PSA: Eggnog is disgusting, stop drinking it.
"Crystal Snow"- BTS
This is what happens when Santa takes a trip all the way to K-town.
"Christmas Time Is Here"- Vince Guaraldi Trio
A Charlie Brown Christmas is a classic!
"So This Is Christmas"- Celine Dione
Let the angel of music bless your ears.
"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"- Sam Smith
A cover that will complete your soul.
"All I Want For Christmas Is You"- Mariah Carey
The Hallmark song of the holiday season.
"Carol Of The Bells a.k.a. Opera of the Bells"- Destiny's Child
It's so hard to pick and choose from 8 Days Of Christmas, but the vocals are so on point on this track.
"Sleigh Ride"- TLC
"T to the Left Eye C if you can take a glide / Giddiup the guts and step on up / So we can sleigh ride!"
"Cheetah-Licious Christmas"- Cheetah Girls
Cheetah-licious Christmas has everything you could want in a holiday jam. The music video featured the girls in a frosty snowglobe singing about how to have the perfect cheetah holiday in just a few simple steps: dress in cheetah print, support and empower other girls, and embrace your individuality. If that doesn't embody the spirit of Christmas, I don't know what does!
"Coldest Winter"- Penatonix
A brilliant cover of Kanye West's song about saying farewell to his late mother and ex-girlfriend.
"Christmas In Hollis"- Run DMC
Because who doesn't want to shake things up for the holidays with a little hip-hop?
"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays"- NSYNC
NSYNC... That is all.
"I'll Be Home For Christmas"- Demi Lovato
Take me to church, Demi.
"Just For Now"- Kelly Clarkson
Any song that has "pour me another" as lyrics is the real MVP of the holidays.
"Everyday Is Christmas"- Sia
The standout track from Sia's 2017 Christmas album of the same typo-laden name.
"Christmas Through Your Eyes"- Gloria Estefan
This song brings me a lot of great holiday memories because we listen to this album on repeat every Christmas at my house. The message is about having to grow up and deal with the harsh world around you, but realizing that you want to be able to see the holidays through the eyes of a child again and have that wonder and merriment surround you. Why yes, I am crying!
"Christmas Makes Me Cry"- Kacey Musgraves
Christmas season is sad for some people, and Kacey doesn't skirt those feelings here.
"Christmas Lights"- Coldplay
A sonically beautiful tune about dealing with Christmas after a romantic breakup.
"Happy Christmas (War Is Over)"- Maroon 5
Adam Levine's falsetto makes this rendition stand out amid the many covers of this John Lennon and Yoko Ono classic.
"Merry Christmas, Kiss My Ass"- All Time Low
The TRL alums don't sugar coat how they feel about breaking up with a lover during the holidays.
"Yule Shoot Your Eye Out"- Fall Out Boy
The song title is a play on the famous quote from the '80s classic film A Christmas Story.
"Don't Shoot Me Santa"- The Killers
Because sometimes Christmas doesn't inspire cheer. I'm always down to go goth for the holidays.