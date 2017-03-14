Pale Waves Crank Up The Creep Factor In Their "My Obsession" Video

English pop band Pale Waves previously piqued my interest with their moody video for "New Year's Eve," and now they've gone and done it again with "My Obsession." This time, frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie has some company, but it's definitely not the average person's first choice for a companion. I don't want to spoil too much, but let's just say that she really gives Ryan Gosling a run for his money...

“I wanted to create an uncomfortable, voyeuristic experience for the viewer," Heather told The FADER. "To make them feel they are intruding on a world they shouldn’t be a part of. Ultimately, it is a representation of desperation, loneliness and grief.”

Watch all the delicious drama unfold in the video, below.