Rihanna Is a Pro Hacker in the New Ocean's 8 Trailer

Photo courtesy of Gary Ross

Ever since I heard that there would be an all-female cast for the next Ocean's 8 film, I knew that there was hope for 2018. Gary Ross did not disappoint when he recruited an A-list cast comprised of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Akwafina and RIHANNA. At long last, the official trailer for the action film is finally here and we get to see all these powerhouses in action.

Sandra plays Debbie Ocean a.k.a. the ringleader of the hit squad who calls all the shots. Rihanna is a hacker named Nine Ball, and her screen time in this trailer is painfully short, but I'm sure that there will be more to her role once all of the footage is at our disposal. Summer 2018, I am SO ready for you! See it for yourself in the video, below.