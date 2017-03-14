Chance The Rapper & Jeremih Spread Christmas Cheer With Their "Ms. Parker" Jingle

Last year, Chance The Rapper and Jeremih joined forces to save the spirit of Christmas in Chicago with their sensational Merry Christmas Lil Mama mixtape. This year, the boys are back at it again with a #ReWrapped edition that is complete with a bunch of brand-new tracks. Last night, Chicago's Power 92.3 debuted some of the new additions including a song called "Ms. Parker," a playful jingle about doing good deeds for a reward from a very special neighbor.

"Hey Ms. Parker (Hello)/ Can I shovel your snow? (Can I shovel your snow?)/ Let me help you with the groceries (igh igh)/ Walk you to the door (Walk you to the door)," Chance raps in the chorus. "Hey there neighbor! (Hey! hey! hey!)/ Can I take out the trash? (Can I take out the trash?)/ Where is your husband? (I know)/When he get back? (When he get back?)"

What happens under the mistletoe stays under the mistletoe, right? In a recent interview with Rap-Up, Chance explained the origins of the joint project.

“We just put it out for the culture, for the fans and stuff," he said. "Now, we’re really finishing it up and we’re gonna put it out right. It’s gonna have new music. It’s gonna be mixed and mastered and everything.”

Merry Christmas Lil Mama: Rewrapped will reportedly be available next week. Stream the new single in full, below.