TRL's Top 20 Albums Of The Year

Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 2

Lil Uzi Vert is our next rock star. His summer hit “XO Tour Llif3” is the strung-out, heartbroken anthem every generation needs, performed with all the attitude and originality of any era-defining musician. What sets him apart from his SoundCloud peers is his vocals; it’s entirely possible to listen to a song that only features Uzi—“Tour Llif3,” “No Sleep Leak” or “Feelings Mutual”—and hear three different rappers on the track. He’s unafraid to experiment, to use even his ad-libs as opportunity to completely take you aback. On Luv Is Rage 2, he leans into his innate talents, twisting and turning his voice in every available permutation across 16 songs (plus the deluxe version’s four, essential bonus tracks). It’s the perfect tool for exploring all the highs and lows that come with his newfound status as an icon—the dissolution of his relationship with longtime girlfriend Brittany Byrd; the interlocked, sometimes competing, pursuits of fame and excess. Uzi takes us through it all: love, rage and everywhere in between. - Gus Turner