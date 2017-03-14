Morning Bop: Vampire Weekend Should Always Soundtrack Your "Holiday"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Holiday" by Vampire Weekend because it's Christmas day ya bum.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Sky Ferreira makes her directing debut for Marching Church's "Christmas on Earth"
Not your typical Christmas jingle.
Eminem shares a visual for "Walk On Water"
Unfortunately, Beyoncé is not a part of the music video.
Charli XCX's end of year list is the only one you need
fav songs of 2017 - kendrick lust, cashmere & camila - love incredible, mø's ep, tove's disco tits, agony by yung lean, butterfly effect by travis, Sophie it's okay to cry/ponyboy, cardi b bodak yellow, warning intruders by rostam, dat stick rich chigga, gorgeous by taylor swift— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) December 23, 2017
fav videos of 2017 - dua new rules, Selena - fetish, migos nicki cardi Motorsport, wyclef jean by young thug, rich chigga - dat stick, kali uchis tyrant, little mix touch, Sophie's it okay to cry, lorde perfect places, iggy's mo bounce, any video with rihanna in it.— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) December 23, 2017
The queen has spoken!
Watch James Blake cover Don Mclean's “Vincent”
Next time, please invite me to the studio for a private performance.
Keke Palmer is all about the "Pregame"
Gather the girls and get this pre-party started!