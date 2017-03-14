Photo courtesy of Vampire Weekend/Facebook

Morning Bop: Vampire Weekend Should Always Soundtrack Your "Holiday"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Holiday" by Vampire Weekend because it's Christmas day ya bum.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Sky Ferreira makes her directing debut for Marching Church's "Christmas on Earth"

    Not your typical Christmas jingle.

  2. Eminem shares a visual for "Walk On Water"

    Unfortunately, Beyoncé is not a part of the music video.

  3. Charli XCX's end of year list is the only one you need

    The queen has spoken!

  4. Watch James Blake cover Don Mclean's “Vincent”

    Next time, please invite me to the studio for a private performance.

  5. Keke Palmer is all about the "Pregame"

    Gather the girls and get this pre-party started!