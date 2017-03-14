Morning Bop: Get On Princess Nokia's Level Of Confidence ASAP

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "TOMBOY" by Princess Nokia because it's the anthem you deserve.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Sufjan Stevens has released a visual for "Life With Dignity"
"Life With Dignity" - a music video of the @HeladoNegro remix of Sufjan's Death with Dignity - is live on @AppleMusic right now. 🙏 https://t.co/eN2yDP67jg— Asthmatic Kitty (@asthmatickitty) December 25, 2017
The end of the year is near so obviously this angel of music had to bless us with one more gift. Watch the visual exclusively on Apple Music.
Frank Ocean shares his thoughts on Call Me By Your Name
frank updates tumblr#CallMeByYourNamehttps://t.co/TQbxxSH84j pic.twitter.com/sa3LZRQnX6— Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) December 25, 2017
Specifically about Michael Stuhlbarg's character... Read the comment on his Tumblr.
Lil Wayne has dropped a new mixtape
Dedication 6 is available to stream right now, it's a Christmas miracle!
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
The New Zealanders continue their holiday tradition with another SB mix that runs 27 minutes long.