Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Morning Bop: Get On Princess Nokia's Level Of Confidence ASAP

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "TOMBOY" by Princess Nokia because it's the anthem you deserve.

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Sufjan Stevens has released a visual for "Life With Dignity"

    The end of the year is near so obviously this angel of music had to bless us with one more gift. Watch the visual exclusively on Apple Music.

  2. Frank Ocean shares his thoughts on Call Me By Your Name

    Specifically about Michael Stuhlbarg's character... Read the comment on his Tumblr.

  3. Lil Wayne has dropped a new mixtape

    Dedication 6 is available to stream right now, it's a Christmas miracle!

  4. Unknown Mortal Orchestra

    The New Zealanders continue their holiday tradition with another SB mix that runs 27 minutes long.